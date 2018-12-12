1 season available (2 episodes)

Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysterySusan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery

When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.more

When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to...More

Starring: Dan NachtrabLiza JaineMarvin E. West

TV14DramaDocumentariesSpanishCrimeMysteryTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery

When Susan Powell vanishes without a trace, her husband claims to have no idea what happened. But many feel he may have had a hand in her disappearance. As her family searches for answers, the tale takes a tragic turn that no one sees coming.

Starring: Dan NachtrabLiza JaineMarvin E. West

TV14DramaDocumentariesSpanishCrimeMysteryTV Series2018
  • hd

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