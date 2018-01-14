Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An American Murder Mystery takes a look at the Jodi Arias saga. Media outlets worldwide focused on this Mesa, Arizona, case of a beautiful amateur photographer who falls for a successful businessman. The sins of wrath, lust, gluttony and pride, result in cold-blooded murder.more
Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An A...More
Starring: Yesse RodriguezCaleb J. SpivakAdrian Bond
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Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An American Murder Mystery takes a look at the Jodi Arias saga. Media outlets worldwide focused on this Mesa, Arizona, case of a beautiful amateur photographer who falls for a successful businessman. The sins of wrath, lust, gluttony and pride, result in cold-blooded murder.
Starring: Yesse RodriguezCaleb J. SpivakAdrian BondGerald EdgellJeff Glover
About this Show
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery
Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, An American Murder Mystery takes a look at the Jodi Arias saga. Media outlets worldwide focused on this Mesa, Arizona, case of a beautiful amateur photographer who falls for a successful businessman. The sins of wrath, lust, gluttony and pride, result in cold-blooded murder.
Starring: Yesse RodriguezCaleb J. SpivakAdrian BondGerald EdgellJeff Glover