BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer

The horrific crimes and psyche of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. This documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader, who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland shares the intimate details of Rader's past and his gruesome murders while providing insight to arm criminologists and law enforcement on how to better identify and potentially deter extreme violent offenders in the future. The author and renowned professor of forensic psychology leads the examination Rader's transformation from an American boy to an American monster who wreaked havoc in Wichita, Kan., and went uncaptured for 30 years.