The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over traces a serial killer that raped over fifty women and killed ten people. Over the years he traveled through Northern and Southern California as he escalated his crimes. We hear from survivors, friends and family of the murder victims, and detectives as they work the case.more
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over traces a serial killer tha...More
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The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over traces a serial killer that raped over fifty women and killed ten people. Over the years he traveled through Northern and Southern California as he escalated his crimes. We hear from survivors, friends and family of the murder victims, and detectives as they work the case.
About this Show
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over traces a serial killer that raped over fifty women and killed ten people. Over the years he traveled through Northern and Southern California as he escalated his crimes. We hear from survivors, friends and family of the murder victims, and detectives as they work the case.