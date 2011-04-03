Oscar winner Jeremy Irons stars as the charismatic Rodrigo Borgia, the head of an infamous Renaissance-era Italian family who will let nothing and no one stand in the way of his relentless quest for power.more
Oscar winner Jeremy Irons stars as the charismatic Rodrigo Borgi...More
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Oscar winner Jeremy Irons stars as the charismatic Rodrigo Borgia, the head of an infamous Renaissance-era Italian family who will let nothing and no one stand in the way of his relentless quest for power.
About this Show
The Borgias
Oscar winner Jeremy Irons stars as the charismatic Rodrigo Borgia, the head of an infamous Renaissance-era Italian family who will let nothing and no one stand in the way of his relentless quest for power.