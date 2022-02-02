Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Pam & TommyPam & Tommy

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.more

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is...More

Starring: Lily JamesSebastian StanSeth Rogen

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Becoming Pamela
Next On - Episode 8
Birth of the Internet
Next On - Episode 4
Next On - Episode 5
Next On - Episode 6
Next On - Episode 7
Pamela's Side
Praise for Pam & Tommy
Pam & Tommy Official Trailer
Pam & Tommy Teaser

About this Show

Pam & Tommy

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

Starring: Lily JamesSebastian StanSeth RogenNick OffermanTaylor Schilling

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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