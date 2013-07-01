2 seasons available (26 episodes)

The BridgeThe Bridge

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bichir, Matthew Lillard, Emily Rios, Thomas M. Wright and Ted Levine. When the body of a cartel member is found on US soil, Sonya Cross (Kruger) from El Paso PD and her Mexican counterpart, Marco Ruiz (Bichir), must work together to solve the case. Marco, still reeling from the death of his son, continues to deal with corrupt cops and the demands of the cartel. Sonya meets an unexpected man with connections to her past who threatens to come between her and her boss, Lieutenant Hank Wade (Levine). The case quickly pulls them all into a complex web of money laundering, police corruption, and the Juarez Drug War which infiltrates the suburban streets of El Paso. An FX Networks Original Series.more

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bich...More

Starring: Diane KrugerDemian BichirTed Levine

TVMADramaCrimeCops & DetectivesTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Beyond the Bridge: Season One Review
Beyond the Bridge: Season Recap
The Bridge Returns in 2014
Beyond the Bridge: Building the Bridge
Beyond the Bridge: Creating the Crash
Beyond the Bridge: The Finishing Touches
Beyond the Bridge: It's a Cutthroat World
Beyond the Bridge: Mid-Season Recap
Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Daniel
Beyond the Bridge: The Division of El Paso and Juarez
Beyond the Bridge: Recreating Juarez
Beyond the Bridge: Capturing the Grit
Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Marco
Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Sonya
This Season On The Bridge
The Bridge: A New FX Original Series
Juarez
Beyond the Bridge: Art Crosses the Border
Beyond the Bridge: Comienza El Misterio
Beyond the Bridge: La Luz Y La Oscuridad
Beyond the Bridge: On Patrol
Desert
Roadside
Beyond the Bridge: The Mystery Begins
Barbed
Loteria
Beyond the Bridge: 3 Million People, 2 Cities, 1 Border
Dragging
Mosaic
El Rio
Carpenter
Corner
Coyote
Horses
Two Pieces
Crossroads
Ember
Escape
Red
Crossroads
Ember
Escape
Red

About this Show

The Bridge

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bichir, Matthew Lillard, Emily Rios, Thomas M. Wright and Ted Levine. When the body of a cartel member is found on US soil, Sonya Cross (Kruger) from El Paso PD and her Mexican counterpart, Marco Ruiz (Bichir), must work together to solve the case. Marco, still reeling from the death of his son, continues to deal with corrupt cops and the demands of the cartel. Sonya meets an unexpected man with connections to her past who threatens to come between her and her boss, Lieutenant Hank Wade (Levine). The case quickly pulls them all into a complex web of money laundering, police corruption, and the Juarez Drug War which infiltrates the suburban streets of El Paso. An FX Networks Original Series.

Starring: Diane KrugerDemian BichirTed LevineAnnabeth GishThomas M. Wright

TVMADramaCrimeCops & DetectivesTV Series2013
  • hd

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