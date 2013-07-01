2 seasons available (26 episodes)

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bichir, Matthew Lillard,...more

Episode 1

Yankee

Sonya meets a man connected to her past as Marco discovers he is no longer safe in his own department. Frye & Adriana investigate the origins of the “money house.” A mysterious woman crosses The Bridge into El Paso.
Episode 2

Ghost of a Flea

A bizarre killing attracts attention on both sides of the border. Frye & Adriana find more than they bargained for with their first lead. Eleanor enlists the help of a young boy.
Episode 3

Sorrowsworn

Sonya & Marco make an unsettling discovery as they continue to track Eleanor. Charlotte’s business takes a hit. Eva & Linder are reunited.
Episode 4

The Acorn

Marco gains a new ally while discovering the true extent of Fausto’s reach. A disruption at a local bank provides new intel to our Detectives and Reporters. Charlotte & Ray discuss their future.
Episode 5

Eye of the Deep

Sonya & Hank discover the depth of the crimes against Eva. Marco confronts an old nemesis. Frye receives a proposition from the DEA. Fausto gets his revenge.
Episode 6

Harvest of Souls

Eva’s case hits a wall, putting Marco and Sonya in the crosshairs. Jack Dobbs digs up his past. Frye makes a career move. Eva takes matters into her own hands.
Episode 7

Lamia

Sonya uncovers the truth behind Lisa’s death. Marco lies on the record. Frye & Adriana make a discovery that has their loved ones in danger.
Episode 8

Goliath

Sonya visits a stranger from her past while Marco’s tainted history is unearthed. Frye takes a step too far. Eleanor’s loyalties are tested. A move is made to apprehend Fausto.
Episode 9

Rakshasa

Sonya finds herself in the crosshairs as Marco races against the clock. Fausto discovers betrayal within his organization. An unexpected rendezvous unfolds at Red Ridge View.
Episode 10

Eidolon

Sonya & Marco sift through the fallout. Hank harbors a valuable bargaining chip. Frye & Adriana dig into CIA dirt. Fausto makes an irreversible move.
Episode 11

Beholder

Marco hits a crossroads in his relationship with Fausto while Sonya squares off with Eleanor. Linder & Eva discuss their future. Frye & Adriana uncover a rift between agencies.
Episode 12

Quetzalcoati

Marco becomes Fausto’s ticket to freedom. Sonya attempts to interpret Eleanor’s ledger. Frye & Adriana aid the EPPD investigation.
Episode 13

Jubilex

Marco’s loyalty is put to the ultimate test while Sonya attempts to tie up loose ends. Eleanor yearns for closure. Frye & Adriana land an insider source.

Season Finale: Jubilex

Next On: Quetzalcoatl

Next On: Beholder

Next On: Eidolon

Next On: Rakshasa

Next On: Goliath

Next On: Lamia

Harvest of Souls

Eye of the Deep

Next On: Acorn

Beyond The Bridge: Season 2 Preview

Next On: Sorrowsworn

Beyond the Bridge: Marco and Sonya

Next On: Ghost of a Flea

Pattern

Hidden

Behind the Mask

Drift

Enemy

Howdy Chip

Beyond the Bridge: Season One Review

Beyond the Bridge: Season Recap

The Bridge Returns in 2014

Crime Scene: Week 12

Season Finale: The Crazy Place

Beyond the Bridge: Building the Bridge

Beyond the Bridge: Creating the Crash

Beyond the Bridge: The Finishing Touches

Crime Scene: Week 10

Crime Scene: Week 11

Next On: All About Eva

Next On: Take the Ride, Pay the Toll

Crime Scene: Week 9

Next On: Old Friends

Beyond the Bridge: It's a Cutthroat World

Beyond the Bridge: Mid-Season Recap

Next On: The Beetle

Crime Scene: Week 8

Crime Scene: Week 7

Next On: Vendetta

Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Daniel

Crime Scene: Week 6

Next On: Destino

Beyond the Bridge: The Division of El Paso and Juarez

Next On: ID

Beyond the Bridge: Recreating Juarez

Crime Scene: Week 4

Crime Scene: Week 5

3 Minute Replay: Week 1

3 Minute Replay: Week 2

3 Minute Replay: Week 3

Next On: The Beast

Beyond the Bridge: Capturing the Grit

Next On: Maria of the Desert

Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Marco

Beyond the Bridge: Dissecting Sonya

Next On: Rio

Next On: Calaca

This Season On The Bridge

The Bridge: A New FX Original Series

Juarez

Beyond the Bridge: Art Crosses the Border

Beyond the Bridge: Comienza El Misterio

Beyond the Bridge: La Luz Y La Oscuridad

Beyond the Bridge: On Patrol

Desert

Roadside

Beyond the Bridge: The Mystery Begins

Barbed

Loteria

About this Show

The Bridge

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bichir, Matthew Lillard, Emily Rios, Thomas M. Wright and Ted Levine. When the body of a cartel member is found on US soil, Sonya Cross (Kruger) from El Paso PD and her Mexican counterpart, Marco Ruiz (Bichir), must work together to solve the case. Marco, still reeling from the death of his son, continues to deal with corrupt cops and the demands of the cartel. Sonya meets an unexpected man with connections to her past who threatens to come between her and her boss, Lieutenant Hank Wade (Levine). The case quickly pulls them all into a complex web of money laundering, police corruption, and the Juarez Drug War which infiltrates the suburban streets of El Paso. An FX Networks Original Series.

Starring: Diane KrugerDemián BichirTed LevineAnnabeth GishThomas M. Wright

