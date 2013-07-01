The Bridge

The Bridge is a crime thriller starring Diane Kruger, Demian Bichir, Matthew Lillard, Emily Rios, Thomas M. Wright and Ted Levine. When the body of a cartel member is found on US soil, Sonya Cross (Kruger) from El Paso PD and her Mexican counterpart, Marco Ruiz (Bichir), must work together to solve the case. Marco, still reeling from the death of his son, continues to deal with corrupt cops and the demands of the cartel. Sonya meets an unexpected man with connections to her past who threatens to come between her and her boss, Lieutenant Hank Wade (Levine). The case quickly pulls them all into a complex web of money laundering, police corruption, and the Juarez Drug War which infiltrates the suburban streets of El Paso. An FX Networks Original Series.