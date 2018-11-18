1 season available (7 episodes)

Escape at DannemoraEscape at Dannemora

This limited series is based on the stranger-than-fiction account of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 that spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers. The prisoners were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled. It stars Oscar winners Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette, and Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano. Emmy winner Ben Stiller executive produces and directs all episodes.more

This limited series is based on the stranger-than-fiction account...More

Starring: Patricia ArquettePaul DanoBenicio del Toro

Creators: Brett JohnsonMichael Tolkin

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Escape at Dannemora

This limited series is based on the stranger-than-fiction account of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 that spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers. The prisoners were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled. It stars Oscar winners Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette, and Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano. Emmy winner Ben Stiller executive produces and directs all episodes.

Starring: Patricia ArquettePaul DanoBenicio del ToroBonnie HuntEric Lange

Creators: Brett JohnsonMichael Tolkin

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2018
  • hd

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