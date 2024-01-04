About this Show
Daughters of the Cult
Daughters of the Cult is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the Mormon Manson. Survivors, relatives of killers and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape and begin anew.