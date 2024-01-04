Original • 1 season available (5 episodes)

Daughters of the CultDaughters of the Cult

Daughters of the Cult is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the Mormon Manson. Survivors, relatives of killers and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape and begin anew.more

Daughters of the Cult is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into t...More

CrimeDocumentariesTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Daughters of the Cult - Trailer

About this Show

Daughters of the Cult

Daughters of the Cult is a shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the Mormon Manson. Survivors, relatives of killers and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape and begin anew.

CrimeDocumentariesTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

You May Also Like

Wild Crime: Blood MountainDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Planet Sex With Cara DelevingneTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
SasquatchTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Demons & SaviorsDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Batman & BillTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Housewife and the HustlerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Grails: When Sneakers Change the GameNot Rated • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
The Age of InfluenceDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Mother UndercoverDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in PinkTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Obey GiantTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Have You Seen This Man?Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
FYRE FRAUDTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.