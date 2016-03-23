2 seasons available (20 episodes)

The Catch

Alice Vaughan is LA's top private investigator who goes on a private mission for payback. No matter where it leads or the secrets she must keep along the way, Alice will stop at nothing.more

Alice Vaughan is LA's top private investigator who goes on a priv...More

Starring: Mireille EnosPeter KrauseSonya Walger

TV14ThrillerLegalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Alice Sends Ben Off

Tessa Saves Her Family

Tommy Takes the Fall

Felicity's Demands

The Rescue Plan

Ben's Plan to Catch the Forger

Rhys' Warning About Ben

Sophie Is Attacked

Ben Wants Ethan Investigated

Ben Tells Ethan to Stay Away

Danny Gets Caught With Margot

Rhys Shows Off His Bad Side

Tessa Solves Ethan's Case

The Awkward Conversation

Ben and Margot's Family Time With Tessa

Ethan and Alice Get Kicked Out

Sophie and Alice Find the Killer

Tessa Goes Undercover

Parenting Styles

Alice Meets Danny

Ben Profiled Alice

Margot Gets Crossed by Her Mother

Ben and Rhys Lose Their Cover

Alice Asks Ben About Having Kids

Ben's Cover Is in Jeopardy

Margot Gets Parenting Advice From Sybil

Rhys: The Good Guy

AVI Captures Margot's Daughter

Ben and Rhys Set a Trap

Tommy Says Goodbye to Alice

Alice's Unexpected Visitor

Ben Wants the Diamonds Back

Alice Saves Tommy's Life

Ben and Alice's Standoff

Ben's Special Delivery

Danny Wants Respect

Margot Uses Danny As a Distraction

Danny Questions Margot

Alice Captures "The Hammer"

Alice Gives Margot Personal Attention

Alice Won't Forget

Rhys Meets Tommy

Alice and Ben's History

Ben and Rhys Find the "Leverage"

The Catch: Season 2

Sneak Peek: Ben's Obligation

Tommy Pays a Visit

Tommy Wants to Run Away With the Money

Ben's Opportunity

Alice Escapes from Rhys

Alice Takes Shots at Margot

AVI Takes Down Margot Bishop

Ben Takes Full Responsibility

Ben's Real Marriage Proposal

Valerie Tells Alice to Give Ben a Chance

Ben and Rhys Become a Couple

Alice Tells Margot Everything

Ben Chooses Alice

Margot Steals the Mark

Margot Questions Alice About Ben

Alice and Valerie Use Leverage to Save Joey

Alice Asks Ben to Pick a Side

The Poker Con

Margot Takes Control

The Search for Joey

Alice and Ben Steal the Bracelet Back

Alice's Friendship Test

Rhys Finds a New Target

Alice Won't Give up the Bracelet

Rhys Pays a Visit

About this Show

The Catch

Alice Vaughan is LA's top private investigator who goes on a private mission for payback. No matter where it leads or the secrets she must keep along the way, Alice will stop at nothing.

Starring: Mireille EnosPeter KrauseSonya WalgerJohn SimmJay Hayden

TV14ThrillerLegalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Thriller, Legal • TV Series (1999)
Big Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Bones
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
I Am the Night
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Graceland
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2013)
Blindspot
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Desperate Housewives
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Intruders
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Timeless
TVPG • Science Fiction, Time Travel • TV Series (2016)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
Lost
TV14 • Science Fiction, Mystery • TV Series (2004)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo^
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.