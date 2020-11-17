3 seasons available (47 episodes)

Big SkyBig Sky

Storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe. more

Storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") presents a series...More

Starring: Katheryn WinnickKylie BunburyBrian Geraghty

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
AANHPI Heritage Month: "Big Sky" Chai-Off
The New Sheriff Joins Cassie and Jenny
Scarlet Makes Her Last Play
Scarlet Threatens Cassie
Tonya Takes Responsibility for a Big Mistake
Mark Asks Cassie If There's Still an "Us"
Jenny Finds Herself at the Mercy of the Bhullars
Jenny Isn't Sure She Can Trust Travis Anymore
Cassie vs. Ronald: The Final Showdown
The Bhullar Family Dinner Gets Tense
Cassie and Mark Make a Big Discovery
Ronald and Scarlett Are on the Run Again
Ronald Has Taken Something Else from Cassie
Scarlet Sets Ronald Free
Cassie and Jenny Discuss Their Love Lives
Jenny Hides as Travis Is Hauled Away by the Gang
Travis Turns On Jenny and Cassie
Tonya Reappears -- and Blames a Sheriff’s Deputy
Cassie Thanks Jenny for Taking a Bullet for Her
Max and Harper's Brilliant Cover Story
Cassie and Jenny's Cases Collide
Jenny Is Leaving Dewell & Hoyt
Ronald is Still Alive
A Daring Escape?
Angela Secretly Visits Jenny
Cassie Meets Cheyenne Kleinsasser
Ronald Says Goodbye
Merrilee Tries to Get Legarski to Remember
Merilee Gets a Visit from Ronald
Jenny and Cassie Agree to Work Together
Time Is Running Out
Cassie and Jenny Follow a Big Lead
Will Grace's Escape Attempt Succeed?
Will Grace's Escape Attempt Succeed?
The Calm Before The Storm
The Search Begins
A Trucker, a Road Trip, and a Triangle

About this Show

Big Sky

Storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.

Starring: Katheryn WinnickKylie BunburyBrian GeraghtyDedee PfeifferNatalie Alyn Lind

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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