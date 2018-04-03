1 season available

Lupin the 3rd Part 5

TV14ActionComedyDramaCrimeAnimation • AdventureAnimeTV Series • 2018

Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky capers with his intrepid...more

Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky cape...More

1 season available (50 episodes)

1 season available

(50 episodes)

Episodes
Season8
Episode 1

(Dub) The Girl in the Twin Towers

"Marco Polo", an online shop in the deep web where illegal goods such as drugs and weapons are sold. Lupin's new target is the digital currency gained from the transactions made on this site.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Girl in the Twin Towers

"Marco Polo", a online shop in the deep web where illegal goods such as drugs and weapons are sold. Lupin's new target is the digital currency gained from the transactions made on this site.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Lupin Game

"Hunt down the greatest thief of our times, Lupin III!" The Marco Polo executives have set a trap in the form of the Lupin Game. This has people all over the world tracking down Lupin.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Lupin Game

"Hunt down the greatest thief of our times, Lupin III!" The Marco Polo executives have set a trap in the form of the Lupin Game. This has people all over the world tracking down Lupin.
Episode 3

(Dub) the Killers Gather in the Wasteland

Shinpei Mayama, the Rat Clan, Union Mama... the all-stars of assassination, from all over the world, suddenly come after Lupin.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Killers Gather in the Wasteland

Shinpei Mayama, the Rat Clan, Union Mama... the all-stars of assassination, from all over the world, suddenly come after Lupin. They're players in a new game started by the executives of Marco Polo: Happy Deathday.
Episode 4

(Dub) Zenigata's Pride and the Desert Dust

Fujiko smiles deviously as she points her gun at Lupin, when Zenigata arrives to save him and Ami. They get into the inspector's car which takes off, but it's soon attacked by soldiers who are trying to cash in the price on Lupin's head.
Episode 4

(Sub) Zenigata's Pride and the Desert Dust

Fujiko smiles deviously as she points her gun at Lupin, when Zenigata arrives to save him and Ami.
Episode 5

(Dub) A Crook's Resolve

Lupin is shot in the head by a drone fighter. With the death of its target, the Lupin Game is concluded.
Episode 5

(Sub) A Crook's Resolve

Lupin is shot in the head by a drone fighter. With the death of its target, the Lupin Game is concluded.
Episode 6

(Dub) Lupin vs the Smart Safe

The "Smart Safe" has come to the Greater Tokyo Bank. Created by the Hirameki brothers, a pair of inventors, it's a safe that analyzes the "brain power" of anyone that tries to open it.
Episode 6

(Sub) Lupin vs the Smart Safe

The "Smart Safe" has come to the Greater Tokyo Bank. Created by the Hirameki brothers, a pair of inventors, it's a safe that analyzes the "brain power" of anyone that tries to open it.
Episode 7

(Dub) His Name Is Albert

Gaston was once known as a master forger in the underworld. After putting Picasso's signature on a painting by his grandchild, it's bought by the millionaire Mr. B. Lupin is hired by Gaston to retrieve the painting, and manages to do so easily enough...
Episode 7

(Sub) His Name Is Albert

Gaston was once known as a master forger in the underworld. After putting Picasso's signature on a painting by his grandchild, it's bought by the millionaire Mr. B. Lupin is hired by Gaston to retrieve the painting, and manages to do so easily enough...
Episode 8

(Dub) Who Has the Black Notebook?

Lupin visits Gaston's grave. There he meets the elderly Camille, who he goes out for a drink with when the pub's phone begins to ring. On the other end of the line is the supposedly dead Gaston.
Episode 8

(Sub) Who Has the Black Notebook?

Lupin visits Gaston's grave. There he meets the elderly Camille, who he goes out for a drink with when the pub's phone begins to ring. On the other end of the line is the supposedly dead Gaston.
Episode 9

(Dub) the Man Who Abandoned "Lupin"

Lupin is shot, and Albert gets his hands on the notebook. But then he's also shot and loses the notebook to Jose.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Man Who Abandoned "Lupin"

Lupin is shot, and Albert gets his hands on the notebook. But then he's also shot and loses the notebook to Jose. Lupin is saved by Jigen and Goemon, and manages to survive his injuries under care.
Episode 10

(Dub) Thief and Thief

As Albert decides that "France is my prey," Lupin confronts him. After interrogating Guillaume, they learn the shocking truth about Jose's terrifying plot. Lupin heads to Jose's headquarters with Albert, his old thieving comrade.
Episode 10

(Sub) Thief and Thief

As Albert decides that "France is my prey," Lupin confronts him. After interrogating Guillaume, they learn the shocking truth about Jose's terrifying plot.
Episode 11

(Dub) Get Pablo's Collection

Lupin's gang is enjoying a peaceful New Years when he discovers a medal that brings back old memories, and starts reminiscing about past adventures. To steal the fortune of the Drug King Pablo, the gang heads to South America with Fujiko.
Episode 11

(Sub) Get Pablo's Collection

Lupin's gang is enjoying a peaceful New Years when he discovers a medal that brings back old memories, and starts reminiscing about past adventures. To steal the fortune of the Drug King Pablo, the gang heads to South America with Fujiko.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Extravagance of Goemon Ishikawa XIII

In a rural town in France, Goemon decides to keep watch at Chloé's Bistro. Chloé is exactly the woman Goemon was looking for Lupin's current target.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Extravagance of Goemon Ishikawa XIII

In a rural town in France, full of cosplayers. Within the town celebrating a pop cultural event is Goemon. Next to the inn he decides to keep watch at is Chloé's Bistro.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Bow, the Princess, and the Terrorist

The boarding school, Annecy School for Girls. Having enrolled there, Ami encounters a strange girl in the garden who aims her bow at a crow. The girl is Dolma, the princess of the Kingdom of Padar.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Bow, the Princess, and the Terrorist

The boarding school, Annecy School for Girls. Having enrolled there, Ami encounters a strange girl in the garden who aims her bow at a crow. The girl is Dolma, the princess of the Kingdom of Padar.
Episode 14

(Dub) How to Steal a Kingdom

"Princess Dolma, please save Padar." With that request, Dolma is taken home. Lupin follows shortly, and Ami decides to accompany Fujiko to Padar in order to save Dolma.
Episode 14

(Sub) How to Steal a Kingdom

"Princess Dolma, please save Padar." With that request, Dolma is taken home. Lupin follows shortly, and Ami decides to accompany Fujiko to Padar in order to save Dolma.
Episode 15

(Dub) Her Relationship With Lupin

Lupin is pierced by Dolma's arrow. Ami and Fujiko take Lupin and escape, hiding in a deserted building. The three of them decide to flee, with Lupin badly injured. Seeing Fujiko risk her life to save Lupin, Ami isn't sure what to think about her.
Episode 15

(Sub) Her Relationship With Lupin

Lupin is pierced by Dolma's arrow. Ami and Fujiko take Lupin and escape, hiding in a deserted building. The three of them decide to flee, with Lupin badly injured.
Episode 16

(Dub) Let's Talk About First Loves

Padar sinks into chaos because of the civil war, but things take a sudden turn when the Shake Hands company gets involved. A proclamation by the king is posted online, proving him to be alive.
Episode 16

(Sub) Let's Talk About First Loves

Padar sinks into chaos because of the civil war, but things take a sudden turn when the Shake Hands company gets involved. A proclamation by the king is posted online, proving him to be alive.
Episode 17

(Dub) Introducing Detective Jim Barnett III

Three years ago, someone shot Count Maupassant to death. His widow, Isabelle, summons Lupin to her home, with her requesting he investigate her case.
Episode 17

(Sub) Introducing Detective Jim Barnett III

"I want you to find out who killed my husband." Three years ago, someone shot Count Maupassant to death. His widow, Isabelle, summons Lupin to her home, with her requesting he investigate her case.
Episode 18

(Dub) Fujiko's Gift

Shortly after moving into the hideout in Riquewihr, Lupin wakes up to a broken bathroom. After bickering with Jigen for access to the bathroom, Fujiko appears, and she seems to know what's blocking the plumbing.
Episode 18

(Sub) Fujiko's Gift

Shortly after moving into the hideout in Riquewihr, Lupin wakes up to a broken bathroom. After bickering with Jigen for access to the bathroom, Fujiko appears, and she seems to know what's blocking the plumbing.
Episode 19

(Dub) A 7.62mm Mirage

A string of indiscriminate shootings has struck Northern Africa. They're actually a challenge to Lupin from the wealthy Zylberstein. Lupin heads to the valley where his foe awaits, amusing himself with a game of chess.
Episode 19

(Sub) A 7.62mm Mirage

A string of indiscriminate shootings has struck Northern Africa. They're actually a challenge to Lupin from the wealthy Zylberstein. Lupin heads to the valley where his foe awaits, amusing himself with a game of chess.
Episode 20

(Dub) Zenigata, Gentleman Thief

Lupin's gang visits the Northern Angel, on the outskirts of Russia. What at first seems like a snowy, dull town turns out to be full of riches to the joy of the group of thieves.
Episode 20

(Sub) Zenigata, Gentleman Thief

Lupin's gang visits the Northern Angel, on the outskirts of Russia. What at first seems like a snowy, dull town turns out to be full of riches to the joy of the group of thieves.
Episode 21

(Dub) An Outdated Master Thief

Lupin is in Vienna to rob an art museum, but is spotted by Peoplelog, a social media service that uses AI to analyze incredible amounts of data to learn all about a person. He tries to escape, but the Peoplelog predicts his every attempt.
Episode 21

(Sub) An Outdated Master Thief

"Peoplelog"--a social media service that uses AI to analyze the incredible amount of data on the internet, allowing you to learn all about a person.
Episode 22

(Dub) Answer Me, Zantetsuken

Fujiko has been captured. She's being held at Orig Island, the headquarters of Shake Hands. Lupin and the gang, including Ami, head there to find her.
Episode 22

(Sub) Answer Me, Zantetsuken

Fujiko has been captured. She's being held at Orig Island, the headquarters of Shake Hands. Lupin and the gang, including Ami, head there to find her.
Episode 23

(Dub) Just Then, an Old Buddy Said Something

"Papa! Save Lupin!" Ami is reunited with her long last father. But Enzo is already obsessed with using Peoplelog to save the world.
Episode 23

(Sub) Just Then, an Old Buddy Said Something

"Papa! Save Lupin!" Ami is reunited with her long last father. But Enzo is already obsessed with using Peoplelog to save the world.
Episode 24

(Dub) Viva Lupin III

Viva Lupin III: Lupin III has vanished from the internet. Meanwhile, the man himself is updating Peoplelog with confidential information that begins to throw the world into chaos.
Episode 24

(Sub) Viva Lupin III

Lupin III has vanished from the internet. Meanwhile, the man himself is updating Peoplelog with confidential information that begins to throw the world into chaos.
Episode 25

(Dub) 50th Anniversary Special - Is Lupin Still Burning?

Special episode celebrating Lupin's 50th Anniversary! Lupin receives an invitation to join a race by Mr. X. Jigen and Goemon questions Lupin's willingness to join despite knowing it's a trap.
Episode 25

(Sub) 50th Anniversary Special - Is Lupin Still Burning?

Special episode celebrating Lupin's 50th Anniversary! Lupin receives an invitation to join a race by Mr. X. Jigen and Goemon questions Lupin's willingness to join despite knowing it's a trap....

