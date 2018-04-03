Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky capers with his intrepid gang -- consisting of a sharpshooter, a master swordsman and a femme fatale -- while staying one step ahead of a highly determined Interpol agent.more
Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky cape...More
Starring: Yasuo YamadaKiyoshi KobayashiMakio Inoue
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Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky capers with his intrepid gang -- consisting of a sharpshooter, a master swordsman and a femme fatale -- while staying one step ahead of a highly determined Interpol agent.
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Lupin the 3rd Part 5
Lupin III, the most wanted thief in the world, commits risky capers with his intrepid gang -- consisting of a sharpshooter, a master swordsman and a femme fatale -- while staying one step ahead of a highly determined Interpol agent.