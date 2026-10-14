Pope Leo recovering from surgery after lung cancer diagnosis
Pope Leo recovering from surgery after lung cancer diagnosis
Recovery and next steps after lung cancer surgery
Recovery and next steps after lung cancer surgery
Final inflation report before midterms show prices for Americans are on the rise
Final inflation report before midterms show prices for Americans are on the rise
New Mexico teacher allegedly shot by student
New Mexico teacher allegedly shot by student
Montana Democrat Sam Forstag targets GOP House seat as Trump visits
Montana Democrat Sam Forstag targets GOP House seat as Trump visits

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Pope Leo recovering from surgery after lung cancer diagnosis
Recovery and next steps after lung cancer surgery
Final inflation report before midterms show prices for Americans are on the rise
New Mexico teacher allegedly shot by student
Montana Democrat Sam Forstag targets GOP House seat as Trump visits
President Trump campaigns in Alaska amid high-stakes Senate battles
Urgent investigation after Six Flags roller coaster death
Measles, GLP-1s and anti-aging: How to protect your health
New documentary sheds light on wildlife conservation
600,000 without power in Ukraine as Russia launches 'massive' attack
2 planes come within 1,000 feet after jet takes off without permission
Guilfoyle steps down as ambassador to Greece after Trump calls for resignation
Duane Davis sentenced in Tupac murder case
Saudi Arabia threatens 'serious response' to attacks on its airports
Mini organs launching to space for research
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Tuesday, October 6, 2026Talk & Interview, National News • Episode (2026)
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Celebrating Army's 250th: The Grand Military ParadeNews, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
Celebrating Francis: The People's PopeReligion & Spirituality, News • TV Series (2025)
Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2025)
The Children of GazaNews • TV Series (2025)
Collapse: The Forgotten Mines Under AmericaNews • TV Series (2026)
The ConDocumentaries • TV Series (2021)
Confirmation Hearing of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown JacksonNews • TV Series (2022)
A Conversation with Chaka KhanTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2023)
A Conversation with Martin LawrenceTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2023)
Culture Conversations | CC: Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage MonthTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2023)
Culture Conversations | CC: Black History MonthBlack Stories, News • TV Series (2023)
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