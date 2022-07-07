Firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminating four disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigations and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to each killer's doorstep.more
Firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminating ...More
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Firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminating four disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigations and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to each killer's doorstep.
About this Show
The Fatal Flaw -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminating four disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigations and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to each killer's doorstep.