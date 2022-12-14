Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Death in the DormsDeath in the Dorms

NewsDocumentariesTV Series2023

EpisodesExtrasDetails

Trailer: 'Death in the Dorms'

About this Show

Death in the Dorms

When parents send their children off to college, they are filled with pride and hope for the future of their children. These institutions of higher education should be the place where dreams begin - not nightmares. Yet at colleges around the country, there are shocking instances of murder. Death In The Dorms tells the stories of students at different schools whose lives were senselessly cut short. However, in the aftermath of these tragedies there comes hope for change.

NewsDocumentariesTV Series2023

