Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

The Housewife & the Shah ShockerThe Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Dive into the bombshell accusations against “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme.more

Dive into the bombshell accusations against “The Real Housewives ...More

Lifestyle & CultureNewsRealityTV Series2021

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at 99¢/month for a year.

Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker Trailer

About this Show

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Dive into the bombshell accusations against “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme.

Lifestyle & CultureNewsRealityTV Series2021

You May Also Like

City of Angels | City of Death
News, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Hot Ones
Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Housewife and the Hustler
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Worst to First
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
The Great House Revival
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Battle Over Britney: The Conservatorship Hearing
News, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Exposure
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol
News • TV Series (2021)
Inside Missguided
Reality • TV Series (2020)
House Rules
Reality • TV Series (2020)
Money Menu
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Bad Habits, Holy Orders
Reality • TV Series (2017)
Absolutely Ascot
Reality • TV Series (2018)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BLACK FRIDAY
Hulu
SAVE 85%
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Monthly price
$0.99/mo for 12 months^^
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo^
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
^^then $6.99/mo or then-current regular price. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.