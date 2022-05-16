Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families.more

NewsDocumentariesTV Series2022

Trailer: “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders”

About this Show

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families.

