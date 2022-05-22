Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersKeeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families.more

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her...More

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Trailer: “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders”

About this Show

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families.

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

You May Also Like

Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Southern GothicTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Demons & SaviorsTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The Girl From PlainvilleTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Still Missing MorganTV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2023)
Deep WaterR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah LawrenceTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
ABC 20/20TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (1978)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a DynastyTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
Leave No TraceTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
Where is Private Dulaney?Not Rated • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.