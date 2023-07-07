1 season available (3 episodes)

The PlaylistThe Playlist

Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many, what we find solace in during difficult times. But what is the inspiration behind our favorite song? How did our favorite artist find their way to music? ABC News Live sits down one-on-one with some of music's most influential artists to hear the story behind the sound.more

Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many,...More

Starring: Phil Lipof

MusicNewsTV Series2023
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About this Show

The Playlist

Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many, what we find solace in during difficult times. But what is the inspiration behind our favorite song? How did our favorite artist find their way to music? ABC News Live sits down one-on-one with some of music's most influential artists to hear the story behind the sound.

Starring: Phil Lipof

MusicNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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