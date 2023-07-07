The Playlist

Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many, what we find solace in during difficult times. But what is the inspiration behind our favorite song? How did our favorite artist find their way to music? ABC News Live sits down one-on-one with some of music's most influential artists to hear the story behind the sound.more
Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many,...More
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Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many, what we find solace in during difficult times. But what is the inspiration behind our favorite song? How did our favorite artist find their way to music? ABC News Live sits down one-on-one with some of music's most influential artists to hear the story behind the sound.
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Music -- it's what unites us, what entertains us and for so many, what we find solace in during difficult times. But what is the inspiration behind our favorite song? How did our favorite artist find their way to music? ABC News Live sits down one-on-one with some of music's most influential artists to hear the story behind the sound.