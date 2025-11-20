The King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, is returning to music, and is leaning into his faith and sharing messages of positivity. ABC News' Rocsi Diaz sat down exclusively with the Puerto Rican superstar.more
The King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, is returning to music, and i...More
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The King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, is returning to music, and is leaning into his faith and sharing messages of positivity. ABC News' Rocsi Diaz sat down exclusively with the Puerto Rican superstar.
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Daddy Yankee: A Higher Note
The King of Reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, is returning to music, and is leaning into his faith and sharing messages of positivity. ABC News' Rocsi Diaz sat down exclusively with the Puerto Rican superstar.