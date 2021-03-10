1 season available (8 episodes)

The ConThe Con

Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg narrates this series exploring the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. It reveals how the victims were fooled and shows the cost of their false trust -- emotional and financial. Featuring interviews with the key people caught up in the cons, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.more

Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg narrates this...More

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg

DocumentariesTV Series2021
  • hd

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About this Show

The Con

Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg narrates this series exploring the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. It reveals how the victims were fooled and shows the cost of their false trust -- emotional and financial. Featuring interviews with the key people caught up in the cons, including victims and eyewitnesses, and, in some cases, law enforcement and the perpetrators themselves.

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg

DocumentariesTV Series2021
  • hd

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