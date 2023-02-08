2 seasons available (23 episodes)

Not Dead YetNot Dead Yet

Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.more

Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, w...More

Starring: Gina RodriguezJosh BandayAngela Gibbs

TV14ComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Edward Tests a Board Game with Some Friends
Nell Gets Unexpected Advice From Duncan
Sneak Peek: Edward Has Big News
Nell and Sam Decide to Trade Personalities for the Night
Sneak Peek: Nell Sees a Doctor About Freezing Her Eggs
TJ Asks Nell Out On a Date
Moment: Booger Sugar - Not Dead Yet
Sneak Peek: Lexi Goes Deep Sea Fishing - Not Dead Yet
Sneak Peek: Whatever Gets the Job Done
Moment: Cell Phone - Not Dead Yet
SNEAK PEEK: Two Bad News' - The Good Doctor
Moment: Tilly's Dinner - Not Dead Yet
Sneak Peek: Lifetime Achievement - Not Dead Yet
Sneak: Mixed Messages - Not Dead Yet
Binder - Not Dead Yet
Moment: Lexi vs. Edward
Not Dead Yet S2 - Trailer
Season Premiere Feb 7 at 8:30 EST- Not Dead Yet
Featurette: About "Not Dead Yet"

About this Show

Not Dead Yet

Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Starring: Gina RodriguezJosh BandayAngela GibbsHannah SimoneLauren Ash

TV14ComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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