Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.more
Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, w...More
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Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.
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Not Dead Yet
Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find -- writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.