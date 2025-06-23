Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist who was detained by ICE for over three months, spoke with ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first on-camera interview since his release.more
Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist ...More
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Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist who was detained by ICE for over three months, spoke with ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first on-camera interview since his release.
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ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis: The Mahmoud Khalil Interview
Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist who was detained by ICE for over three months, spoke with ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first on-camera interview since his release.