In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanishes from his post at Camp Lejeune. The Marine Corps say he went AWOL, but his mother Carol knows in her gut that something is wrong. Determined to find out what happened to her son, she undertakes her own investigation. She could have never imagined what she would uncover: a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults, and a possible serial killer.more
In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanishes from his post at Camp Lej...More
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In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanishes from his post at Camp Lejeune. The Marine Corps say he went AWOL, but his mother Carol knows in her gut that something is wrong. Determined to find out what happened to her son, she undertakes her own investigation. She could have never imagined what she would uncover: a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults, and a possible serial killer.
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Where is Private Dulaney?
In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanishes from his post at Camp Lejeune. The Marine Corps say he went AWOL, but his mother Carol knows in her gut that something is wrong. Determined to find out what happened to her son, she undertakes her own investigation. She could have never imagined what she would uncover: a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults, and a possible serial killer.