1 season available (1 episode)

Uvalde 365 Presents: Crisis of CommandUvalde 365 Presents: Crisis of Command

Through firsthand accounts along with video, audio and documents, an in-depth look into the cascading series of failures of May 24th at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.more

Through firsthand accounts along with video, audio and documents,...More

NewsTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Uvalde 365 Presents: Crisis of Command

Through firsthand accounts along with video, audio and documents, an in-depth look into the cascading series of failures of May 24th at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

NewsTV Series2023

You May Also Like

Oscars 95 | NominationsAward Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2023)
Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in VegasNews, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Prince Harry: In His Own Words | Michael Strahan ReportingNews, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
ABC World News Tonight With David MuirTVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
Recep Ivedik 7TVMA • International, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Artemis I Path to the PadTVG • TV Series (2022)
The Private Voice of HitlerTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Biography • TV Series (2006)
On the Red CarpetTV Series (2021)
3212 UN-REDACTEDNews • TV Series (2021)
THC: The Human CostAward Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2022)
The Most Magical Story On Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney WorldTVPG • Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2021)
24 Hours: Assault on the CapitolNews • TV Series (2021)
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollNews, Docuseries • TV Series
The Year: 2022 With Robin RobertsNot Rated • Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2022)
24 Months That Changed the World – A Special Edition of 20/20Not Rated • News • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.