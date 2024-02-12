Original • 2 seasons available (2 episodes)

The Housewife and the HustlerThe Housewife and the Hustler

It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. But his empire came crashing down amidst allegations he was stealing from the very clients he swore to protect. Now, as the legal system slowly churns, explore how this scandal exposed systemic failures in California, what Erika Jayne knew and if justice will ever be a reality for the victims.more

It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Bev...More

TV14DocumentariesRealityTV Series2024
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Housewife and the Hustler 2: The Reckoning - Trailer
The Housewife and the Hustler

About this Show

The Housewife and the Hustler

It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. But his empire came crashing down amidst allegations he was stealing from the very clients he swore to protect. Now, as the legal system slowly churns, explore how this scandal exposed systemic failures in California, what Erika Jayne knew and if justice will ever be a reality for the victims.

TV14DocumentariesRealityTV Series2024
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Housewife & the Shah ShockerReality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and VanderpumpDocumentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Age of InfluenceTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
OnlyFans: Selling SexyDocumentaries, News • TV Series (2021)
Vanderpump VillaTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Reality Reckoning? Bethenny Frankel's Fight for ChangeReality, News Magazine • TV Series (2023)
The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Grand Cayman: Secrets in ParadiseReality • TV Series (2024)
House of StassiTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2026)
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & TravisTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2023)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Pam & TommyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The KardashiansTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
ABC 20/20TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (1978)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.