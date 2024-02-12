It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. But his empire came crashing down amidst allegations he was stealing from the very clients he swore to protect. Now, as the legal system slowly churns, explore how this scandal exposed systemic failures in California, what Erika Jayne knew and if justice will ever be a reality for the victims.more
It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Bev...More
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It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. But his empire came crashing down amidst allegations he was stealing from the very clients he swore to protect. Now, as the legal system slowly churns, explore how this scandal exposed systemic failures in California, what Erika Jayne knew and if justice will ever be a reality for the victims.
About this Show
The Housewife and the Hustler
It was a marriage of luxury and excess for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. But his empire came crashing down amidst allegations he was stealing from the very clients he swore to protect. Now, as the legal system slowly churns, explore how this scandal exposed systemic failures in California, what Erika Jayne knew and if justice will ever be a reality for the victims.