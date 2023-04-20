ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on the silent burden many bear without proper access to water and the health impact when the water dries up. Davis speaks with actor Matt Damon on how he is using his platform for good.more
ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on th...More
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ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on the silent burden many bear without proper access to water and the health impact when the water dries up. Davis speaks with actor Matt Damon on how he is using his platform for good.
About this Show
The Power of Water
ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on the silent burden many bear without proper access to water and the health impact when the water dries up. Davis speaks with actor Matt Damon on how he is using his platform for good.