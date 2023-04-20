1 season available (1 episode)

The Power of WaterThe Power of Water

ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on the silent burden many bear without proper access to water and the health impact when the water dries up. Davis speaks with actor Matt Damon on how he is using his platform for good.more

ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on th...More

Starring: Linsey DavisMireya VillarrealGinger Zee

Not RatedNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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About this Show

The Power of Water

ABC's Linsey Davis, Mireya Villarreal and Ginger Zee report on the silent burden many bear without proper access to water and the health impact when the water dries up. Davis speaks with actor Matt Damon on how he is using his platform for good.

Starring: Linsey DavisMireya VillarrealGinger Zee

Not RatedNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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