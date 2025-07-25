Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn talk to ABC News' Linsey Davis about entering the Marvel Universe, staying true to their characters and the fifth member of the team.more
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn ...More
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Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn talk to ABC News' Linsey Davis about entering the Marvel Universe, staying true to their characters and the fifth member of the team.
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Backstage Pass - The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn talk to ABC News' Linsey Davis about entering the Marvel Universe, staying true to their characters and the fifth member of the team.