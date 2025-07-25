1 season available (1 episode)

Backstage Pass - The Fantastic Four: First StepsBackstage Pass - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn talk to ABC News' Linsey Davis about entering the Marvel Universe, staying true to their characters and the fifth member of the team.more

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn ...More

Talk & InterviewEntertainment NewsTV Series2025
  • hd

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Backstage Pass - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn talk to ABC News' Linsey Davis about entering the Marvel Universe, staying true to their characters and the fifth member of the team.

Talk & InterviewEntertainment NewsTV Series2025
  • hd

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