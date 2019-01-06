3 seasons available (25 episodes)

ABC This Week

TVPGTalk & InterviewNewsPolitical • TV Series1933

This Week offers newsmaker interviews and panel debates on a wide range of topics, pl...more

This Week offers newsmaker interviews and panel debates on a wide...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season10 11 12
Episode 9

Sun, Feb 28, 2021

Democrats to look for 'indirect ways' to raise minimum wage: Sen. Mazie Hirono; 'I don't think (Biden) does go far enough on Saudi sanctions': Sen. Rob Portman; '(Biden) missed opportunity to rethink the alliance' with Saudi Arabia: Fred Hiatt
Episode 10

Sun, Mar 7, 2021

'Saudi is from my perspective ... a strategic partner in the region': Lloyd Austin; 'I did everything I could to bring us together so we'd have more support': Manchin; 'We've got to continue to' wear masks to fight pandemic: Gov. Mike DeWine
Episode 11

Sun, Mar 14, 2021

'It's a momentous day. This (COVID bill) is transformative': Nancy Pelosi; 'To call this COVID relief is really false advertising': Sen. John Barrasso; COVID-19 bill 'the right size to address' the pandemic: Janet Yellen
Episode 12

Sun, Mar 21, 2021

'The border is closed, the border is secure': Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; '(Biden) created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border': Rep. Michael McCaul; 'I strongly believe (Atlanta shootings were) a hate crime': Rep. Judy Chu
Episode 13

Sun, Mar 28, 2021

'What we need to do is address the root causes of migration': Kate Bedingfield; 'The president and the vice president need to go down' to border: Sen. Dan Sullivan; If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode 14

Sun, Apr 4, 2021

'We need to up our game in support of the Capitol Police': Russel Honoré; 'It'd be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol': Sen. Blunt; 'We're gonna find a really good strong deal space' on infrastructure: Buttigieg
Episode 15

Sun, Apr 11, 2021

'The president is willing to negotiate' on infrastructure bill: Jennifer Granholm; GOP 'willing to negotiate' smaller infrastructure package: Sen. Roger Wicker; 'Biden aiming to be a transformational president'' ABC News' Jon Karl says
Episode 16

Sun, Apr 18, 2021

A traffic stop ‘should not end with a death sentence’ for Black people: Crump; Exclusive: Blinken defends Biden’s refugee cap and Afghanistan exit; ‘On Friday we should have an answer’ on lifting J&J suspension: Fauci
Episode 17

Sun, Apr 25, 2021

'A maximum sentence I think is absolutely needed' for Derek Chauvin: Karen Bass; 'The vast majority of law enforcement officers … do the right thing': Sen. Rick Scott; Sending extra AstraZeneca vaccine supply to India under 'active consideration': Fauci
Episode 18

Sun, May 2, 2021

‘We’re proud of what we’ve done so far': Jake Sullivan on US aid to India; ‘I think there's a deal to be had’ on ‘true’ infrastructure: Sen. John Barrasso; ‘This is a pretty dangerous time to be unvaccinated’: Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode 19

Sun, May 9, 2021

Vaccinations are 'end game' to COVID-19 crisis in India: Fauci; Battle for the GOP: Cheney vs. Trump; Mother’s Day panel examines the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on working moms
Episode 20

Sun, May 16, 2021

'This is not permission for widespread removal of masks': Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party; Israel-Hamas conflict poses foreign policy test for Biden administration
Episode 21

Sun, May 23, 2021

Israel, Palestine 'entitled' to 2-state solution: Secretary of State Blinken; Republicans don't see Jan. 6 commission as in their 'political interest': Sarah Isgur; Defense Department probes 'unidenti

Israel, Palestine 'entitled' to 2-state solution: Secretary of State Blinken

Policing racial disparities persist, but Newark's 'done tremendous work,' mayor says

Still 'fundamental differences' between GOP, WH on infrastructure: GOP senator

'This is not permission for widespread removal of masks': Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Israel-Hamas conflict poses foreign policy test for Biden administration

Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party

'I do not buy that' a social media ban hurts Trump's 2024 aspirations: Nate Silver

'There's not an entitlement to being in leadership': Christie on Rep. Liz Cheney

Mother's Day panel examines the pandemic's disproportionate impact on working moms

Vaccinations are 'end game' to COVID-19 crisis in India: Fauci

'I think there's a deal to be had' on 'true' infrastructure: Sen. John Barrasso

'This is a pretty dangerous time to be unvaccinated': Dr. Ashish Jha

'We're proud of what we've done so far': Jake Sullivan on US aid to India

'A maximum sentence I think is absolutely needed' for Derek Chauvin: Karen Bass

'I do not buy that the (J&J vaccine) pause was a good idea': Nate Silver

'The vast majority of law enforcement officers … do the right thing': Sen. Rick Scott

Sending extra AstraZeneca vaccine supply to India under 'active consideration': Fauci

'On Friday we should have an answer' on lifting J&J suspension: Fauci

Exclusive: Blinken defends Biden's refugee cap and Afghanistan exit

A traffic stop 'should not end with a death sentence' for Black people: Crump

'The president is willing to negotiate' on infrastructure bill: Jennifer Granholm

GOP 'willing to negotiate' smaller infrastructure package: Sen. Roger Wicker

StoryCorps' mission to bridge the US political divide

'It'd be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol': Sen. Blunt

'We need to up our game in support of the Capitol Police': Russel Honoré

'We're gonna find a really good strong deal space' on infrastructure: Buttigieg

'The president and the vice president need to go down' to border: Sen. Dan Sullivan

'There's a reason why … (GOP has) tried to make it harder for people to vote': Silver

'What we need to do is address the root causes of migration': Kate Bedingfield

If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha

'(Biden) created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border': Rep. Michael McCaul

'I strongly believe (Atlanta shootings were) a hate crime': Rep. Judy Chu

'The border is closed, the border is secure': Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

'It's a momentous day. This (COVID bill) is transformative': Nancy Pelosi

'To call this COVID relief is really false advertising': Sen. John Barrasso

COVID-19 bill 'the right size to address' the pandemic: Janet Yellen

'I did everything I could to bring us together so we'd have more support': Manchin

'Saudi is from my perspective ... a strategic partner in the region': Lloyd Austin

'We've got to continue to' wear masks to fight pandemic: Gov. Mike DeWine

'(Biden) missed opportunity to rethink the alliance' with Saudi Arabia: Fred Hiatt

'I don't think (Biden) does go far enough on Saudi sanctions': Sen. Rob Portman

Democrats to look for 'indirect ways' to raise minimum wage: Sen. Mazie Hirono

'We're going to be putting shots in the arm Tuesday morning in Newark': NJ governor

Voters in crucial battleground state of Florida speak on candidates

'(Masks) might wind up helping Trump's poll numbers': Nate Silver

'Wishful thinking is neither good economic (nor) ... public health policy': Hidalgo

'Buckle up, a big range of options' for Iran's response: Adm. James Stavridis

Kim has 'two paths in front of him ... we'll see which one they choose': O'Brien

'This is our moment. This is our time.': Medicare-for-all activist

Nate Silver: What political betting markets say about Elizabeth Warren's 2020 chances

Recent controversy 'underlines bigger problem for Joe Biden': Matthew Dowd

Jared and Ivanka not 'moral center' of administration: Author of 'Kushner, Inc.'

Sen. Coons 'optimistic that Joe Biden will soon formally announce' his 2020 run

About this Show

ABC This Week

This Week offers newsmaker interviews and panel debates on a wide range of topics, plus commentary.

Starring: George StephanopoulosMartha Raddatz

TVPGTalk & InterviewNewsPoliticalTV Series1933
  • hd

You May Also Like

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
TVPG • News • TV Series (1953)
ABC 20/20
TVPG • News Magazine • TV Series (1999)
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2006)
With All Due Respect
TVG • News, Political • TV Series (2014)
The View
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (1997)
Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2003)
Turning Point
News • TV Series (2020)
ABCNL Prime With Linsey Davis
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2020)
FOX News Sunday
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1996)
The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
The Republican National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
The Democratic National Convention -- Your Voice/Your Vote 2020
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
Late Night With Seth Meyers
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Talk & Interview, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2020)
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on