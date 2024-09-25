1 season available (1 episode)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sit down with Robin Roberts to discuss the conflict with Russia, his upcoming presentation of his “Victory Plan,” and much more.more

NewsTalk & InterviewTV Series2024
About this Show

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sit down with Robin Roberts to discuss the conflict with Russia, his upcoming presentation of his “Victory Plan,” and much more.

