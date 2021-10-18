George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview; marking his first interview since the publication of the series of intelligence reports now known as the Steele dossier.more
George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher S...More
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George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview; marking his first interview since the publication of the series of intelligence reports now known as the Steele dossier.
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Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier
George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview; marking his first interview since the publication of the series of intelligence reports now known as the Steele dossier.