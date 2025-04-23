Celebrating Francis: The People's Pope

1 season available

Celebrating Francis: The People's PopeCelebrating Francis: The People's Pope

World leaders, the faithful and people from around the world gather to bid a final farewell to Pope Francis, who died at 88 years old after suffering a stroke and heart failure.more

World leaders, the faithful and people from around the world gath...More

Starring: David MuirDeborah Roberts

Religion & SpiritualityNewsLive Events and SpecialsTV Series2025
About this Show

