1 season available (1 episode)

ABC News' Matt Gutman reports on the harrowing stories of survival for Israelis and Palestinians who have had to endure so much since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent war in Gaza. more

NewsTV Series2024
  • hd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

ABC News' Matt Gutman reports on the harrowing stories of survival for Israelis and Palestinians who have had to endure so much since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent war in Gaza.

NewsTV Series2024
  • hd

