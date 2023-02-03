Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Killing CountyKilling County

In Bakersfield, deep in California's heartland, things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It's a story of twists and turns, corruption and cover up. Who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust? Colin Kaepernick serves as an executive producer and André Holland narrates the series. This program contains descriptions of violence and footage some might find disturbing.more

In Bakersfield, deep in California's heartland, things are not al...More

Starring: André Holland

DocumentariesNewsTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Trailer: 'Killing County'

About this Show

Killing County

In Bakersfield, deep in California's heartland, things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It's a story of twists and turns, corruption and cover up. Who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust? Colin Kaepernick serves as an executive producer and André Holland narrates the series. This program contains descriptions of violence and footage some might find disturbing.

Starring: André Holland

DocumentariesNewsTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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