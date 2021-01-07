"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune." Hosted by pop culture legends Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice.more
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game ...More
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"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune." Hosted by pop culture legends Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice.
About this Show
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune." Hosted by pop culture legends Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants goes to a charity of their choice.