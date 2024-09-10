1 season available

ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White HouseABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debate in Philadelphia.more

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump de...More

Starring: David MuirLinsey Davis

Not RatedPoliticalLive Events and SpecialsNewsTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
Details

About this Show

ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debate in Philadelphia.

Starring: David MuirLinsey Davis

Not RatedPoliticalLive Events and SpecialsNewsTV Series2024

You May Also Like

The State of the Union and The Republican ResponseNews, Political • TV Series (2024)
Oscars 95 | NominationsAward Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2023)
Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway ThereTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2024)
ABC News Special: The Race for the White HouseAward Shows & Events, Political • TV Series (2024)
An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss RevolutionTVPG • Talk & Interview, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2024)
The Year: Countdown to 2024Not Rated • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2023)
The Democratic National Convention - Your Voice/Your Vote 2024News, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2024)
Trump | Assassination Attempt: Minute by MinuteNews, Political • TV Series (2024)
Your Voice Your Vote 2024: One Year OutNews, Political • TV Series (2023)
Eclipse Across AmericaNews, Space • TV Series (2024)
The Year: 2023News • TV Series (2023)
The Republican National Convention – Your Voice/Your Vote 2024Live Events and Specials, Politics • TV Series (2024)
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesNews, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2024)
Fatal Dive to the Titanic: Truth and LiesNews • TV Series (2024)
Biden Stands Down: The Race for the White HouseNews • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.