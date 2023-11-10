1 season available (1 episode)

After the Blast: The Will to SurviveAfter the Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was severely injured in a roadside bombing while covering Iraq in 2006, is returning to the country — and the exact spot where he was hurt. Woodruff reunites with the Iraqis who worked alongside the American troops to help save him as he retraces his 72 hours on the ground in 2006 and reexamines the implications of this war.more

ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was severely injured in ...More

NewsMilitary & WarTV Series2023
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About this Show

After the Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was severely injured in a roadside bombing while covering Iraq in 2006, is returning to the country — and the exact spot where he was hurt. Woodruff reunites with the Iraqis who worked alongside the American troops to help save him as he retraces his 72 hours on the ground in 2006 and reexamines the implications of this war.

NewsMilitary & WarTV Series2023
  • hd

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