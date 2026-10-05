1 season available (10 episodes)

ABC NightlineABC Nightline

Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.more

Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program pro...More

Starring: Juju ChangByron Pitts

TV14Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series1980
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Linda Cardellini gets bloody in new 'Friday the 13th' prequel series
Anna Nicole Smith: Fame, tragedy and a controversial new film
Joe Manganiello reveals he nearly died during a 7-year health battle
Megan Moroney on heartbreak, Dolly Parton and life on 'Cloud 9'
Luke Bryan shares his biggest critic when he releases new music
Michael Douglas: The Diane Sawyer interview
Christy Carlson Romano bares it all in new memoir
Rapper Fetty Wap on prison, his viral music and finding happiness
Country singer Orville Peck on sobriety, the mask and the Hollywood Bowl
'Unfinished Business': Jamie Foxx talks new comedy special, 2023 health scare

About this Show

ABC Nightline

Nightline, television's most esteemed late-night news program provides viewers with in-depth reporting on the major stories in the news.

Starring: Juju ChangByron Pitts

TV14Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series1980
  • hd

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