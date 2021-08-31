This special dives into the chaotic events of recent weeks, from the U.S. moving personnel out of its embassy to the desperate Afghans who clung to planes in hopes of fleeing the country, this program examines the shocking events that shook the world.more
This special dives into the chaotic events of recent weeks, from ...More
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This special dives into the chaotic events of recent weeks, from the U.S. moving personnel out of its embassy to the desperate Afghans who clung to planes in hopes of fleeing the country, this program examines the shocking events that shook the world.
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Final Hours, America’s Longest War
This special dives into the chaotic events of recent weeks, from the U.S. moving personnel out of its embassy to the desperate Afghans who clung to planes in hopes of fleeing the country, this program examines the shocking events that shook the world.