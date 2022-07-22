About this Show
The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife
There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weaving a rare archive that goes back decades with contemporary voices, ABC News Studios explores the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, the devoted mother, businesswoman and glamour queen. Much more than a socialite, interviews with those close to the late icon paint the portrait of a driven and disciplined woman whose eye for branding and design helped former president Donald Trump build an empire and make one of her own.