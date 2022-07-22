There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weaving a rare archive that goes back decades with contemporary voices, ABC News Studios explores the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, the devoted mother, businesswoman, and glamour queen. Much more than a socialite, interviews with those close to the late icon paint the portrait of a driven and disciplined woman whose eye for branding and design helped former president Donald Trump build an empire and make one of her own.more
There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weavin...More
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There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weaving a rare archive that goes back decades with contemporary voices, ABC News Studios explores the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, the devoted mother, businesswoman, and glamour queen. Much more than a socialite, interviews with those close to the late icon paint the portrait of a driven and disciplined woman whose eye for branding and design helped former president Donald Trump build an empire and make one of her own.
About this Show
The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife
There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weaving a rare archive that goes back decades with contemporary voices, ABC News Studios explores the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, the devoted mother, businesswoman, and glamour queen. Much more than a socialite, interviews with those close to the late icon paint the portrait of a driven and disciplined woman whose eye for branding and design helped former president Donald Trump build an empire and make one of her own.