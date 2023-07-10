1 season available (1 episode)

500 Days of War: Martha Raddatz Reports500 Days of War: Martha Raddatz Reports

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Ukraine and goes one-on-one with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the war reaches 500 days, and Ukraine takes on a major counter-offensive against Russia.more

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Ukraine and goes one-on-one...More

NewsTV Series2023
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500 Days of War: Martha Raddatz Reports

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Ukraine and goes one-on-one with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the war reaches 500 days, and Ukraine takes on a major counter-offensive against Russia.

NewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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