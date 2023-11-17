The American Classroom

1 season available (1 episode)

ABC News takes a closer look at education in America, with reports on lead in school drinking water, and efforts to tackle chronic absenteeism, as well as teacher shortages coming out of the pandemic.more

TV Series2023

ABC News takes a closer look at education in America, with reports on lead in school drinking water, and efforts to tackle chronic absenteeism, as well as teacher shortages coming out of the pandemic.

