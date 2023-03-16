Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

The Lesson is MurderThe Lesson is Murder

Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles.more

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2023
The Lesson is Murder

Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles.

