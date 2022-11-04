1 season available (1 episode)

20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda

Exploring the evolution of Black Panther from the comic emerging in the 1960s to the film the world fell in love with in 2018; director Ryan Coogler; Whoopi Goldberg interviews Chadwick Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman.more

Exploring the evolution of Black Panther from the comic emerging ...More

Starring: Robin Roberts

Talk & InterviewEntertainment NewsTV Series2022
  • hd

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20/20 Presents: ‘Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda’

About this Show

20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda

Exploring the evolution of Black Panther from the comic emerging in the 1960s to the film the world fell in love with in 2018; director Ryan Coogler; Whoopi Goldberg interviews Chadwick Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman.

Starring: Robin Roberts

Talk & InterviewEntertainment NewsTV Series2022
  • hd

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