Robin Roberts interviews Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers - the pair behind shows like Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton. They share what it’s like to celebrate 20 years of storytelling and what's next. more
Robin Roberts interviews Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers - the pair...More
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Robin Roberts interviews Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers - the pair behind shows like Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton. They share what it’s like to celebrate 20 years of storytelling and what's next.
About this Show
Celebrating 20 Years of Shondaland
Robin Roberts interviews Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers - the pair behind shows like Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton. They share what it’s like to celebrate 20 years of storytelling and what's next.