1 season available (1 episode)

The New Face of Hollywood -- A Soul of a Nation PresentationThe New Face of Hollywood -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and others share with Juju Chang their struggles as Asian actors and the emotional triumph of making Oscar history after the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.more

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and others share with Juju Chang thei...More

Talk & InterviewDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

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The New Face of Hollywood -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and others share with Juju Chang their struggles as Asian actors and the emotional triumph of making Oscar history after the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Talk & InterviewDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

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