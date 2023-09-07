1 season available (3 episodes)

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad (2023)LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad (2023)

We follow several candidates through the try-out process to become an LA Rams cheerleader.more

We follow several candidates through the try-out process to becom...More

CheerleadingDocuseriesTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad (2023) - Trailer

About this Show

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad (2023)

We follow several candidates through the try-out process to become an LA Rams cheerleader.

CheerleadingDocuseriesTV Series2023

You May Also Like

Cheer! Mini All-StarsTVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2011)
Jersey CheerTVPG • Reality, Cheerleading • TV Series (2011)
CMA FestTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2023)
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th CelebrationTVPG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary SingalongTVPG • Music, Family • TV Series (2023)
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and LaughterTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Prank PanelTVPG • Comedy, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Finding HarmonyMusic • TV Series (2022)
Disney 100: The Exhibition - Making the MagicDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
MissingDocuseries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Being Gwen: A Life & Death StoryCrime, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.