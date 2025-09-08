“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with the Ukrainian president about the state of the war and the latest peace efforts after President Trump’s Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin.more
“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with the ...More
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“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with the Ukrainian president about the state of the war and the latest peace efforts after President Trump’s Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin.
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War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview | Martha Raddatz Reports
“This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with the Ukrainian president about the state of the war and the latest peace efforts after President Trump’s Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin.