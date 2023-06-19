1 season available (1 episode)

Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections -- A Soul of a Nation PresentationHip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation

A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry; a look at the history of hip-hop, its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years.more

A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-pr...More

Starring: Angie Martinez

TVPGMusicDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

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About this Show

Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation

A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry; a look at the history of hip-hop, its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years.

Starring: Angie Martinez

TVPGMusicDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

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