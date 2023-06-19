A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry; a look at the history of hip-hop, its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years.more
A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-pr...More
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A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry; a look at the history of hip-hop, its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years.
About this Show
Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections -- A Soul of a Nation Presentation
A celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, featuring thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry; a look at the history of hip-hop, its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years.