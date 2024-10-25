1 season available (11 episodes)

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey DavisABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

Your primetime news source for context and analysis of the day's top stories. In-depth reporting and storytelling from across the country and around the world, hosted by Linsey Davis.more

Your primetime news source for context and analysis of the day's ...More

Starring: Linsey Davis

Talk & InterviewNational NewsNewsTV Series2024
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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Advocate says shooting is 'a tragedy' and  'an embarrassment for our nation'
Kate McKinnon says she 'learned how to write from working at Saturday Night Live'

About this Show

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

Your primetime news source for context and analysis of the day's top stories. In-depth reporting and storytelling from across the country and around the world, hosted by Linsey Davis.

Starring: Linsey Davis

Talk & InterviewNational NewsNewsTV Series2024
  • hd

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