1 season available (1 episode)

Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & RollDolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll

Join Dolly Parton & Robin Roberts as they discuss Dolly’s astonishing career – with numerous rock artists on her new album – stories behind her iconic fashion looks, her book & more!more

Join Dolly Parton & Robin Roberts as they discuss Dolly’s astonis...More

TVPGMusicNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll - Trailer

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Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll

Join Dolly Parton & Robin Roberts as they discuss Dolly’s astonishing career – with numerous rock artists on her new album – stories behind her iconic fashion looks, her book & more!

TVPGMusicNewsTV Series2023
  • hd

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